Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 346,533 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 4.27% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

NASDAQ:NVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

