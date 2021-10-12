Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

