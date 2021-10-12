Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000.

Shares of RXRA stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

