Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $965,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $965,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $567,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.