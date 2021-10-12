Spring Creek Capital LLC Raises Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Prospector Capital worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,665,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $5,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

