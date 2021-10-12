SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

