Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Up 70.8% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 202.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $691.66 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00026851 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

