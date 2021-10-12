Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.