Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.