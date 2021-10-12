STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $102.56 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $102.56 million and $10.19 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00213721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00092536 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

