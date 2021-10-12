State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

