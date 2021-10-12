State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 7,900 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

