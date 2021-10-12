State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 217,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,735,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $660,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 56.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 465,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

VHAQ stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

