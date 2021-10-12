State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after acquiring an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.