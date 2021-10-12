State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.98 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MARA stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -113.05 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.