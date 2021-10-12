State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,364,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,151,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

