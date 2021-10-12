Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $29.93. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $637.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 38.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

