Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $29.93. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $637.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.89.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 38.54%.
About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.