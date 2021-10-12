Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

STL opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

