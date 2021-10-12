Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

