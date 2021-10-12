Stifel Financial Corp Has $52.04 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $52,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

