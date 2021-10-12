Stifel Financial Corp Has $75.85 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 447,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $75,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 113.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 176.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

