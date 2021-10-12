Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $59,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

