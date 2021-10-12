Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $81,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $231.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

