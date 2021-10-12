Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,002 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $64,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $493.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average is $525.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

