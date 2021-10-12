STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $29,529.19 and $22.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.