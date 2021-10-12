STRAKS Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $34,039.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

