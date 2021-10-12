Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

SAX stock opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.74.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

