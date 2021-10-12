Summitry LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

HBI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 14,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,747. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.