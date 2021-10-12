Summitry LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 149,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.