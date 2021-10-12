Summitry LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summitry LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 102,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,972. The company has a market capitalization of $568.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

