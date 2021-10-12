Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sundial Growers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.