SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 6.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 75,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,141,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

