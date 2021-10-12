Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 95.6% in September

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 214,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,777. Sunwin Stevia International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

