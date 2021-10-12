Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,858 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

