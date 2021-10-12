Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

