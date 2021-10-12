Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.91.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. 3,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,414. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $616.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

