Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,741. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

