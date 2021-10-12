Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. 30,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.