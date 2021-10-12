TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.73. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 31,817 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

