Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 324,995 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research firms have commented on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

