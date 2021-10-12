Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 620,717 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,717 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Affimed worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 3,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $577.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

