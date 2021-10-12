Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

