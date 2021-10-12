Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $87.68 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,408 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 2.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $87,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after acquiring an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.82. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

