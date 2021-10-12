Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,290 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 659.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

ARDX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 20,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

