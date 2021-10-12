Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,594 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.07. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,296. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

