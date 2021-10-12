Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 20,407 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.16. 686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

