Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 35,553 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $233.36. 7,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

