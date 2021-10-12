Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 52,057 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

IOVA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 13,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,306. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

