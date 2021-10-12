Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $264,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

