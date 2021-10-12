Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

Telos stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,906. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 680.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after buying an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

